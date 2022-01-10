From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting is not known as at press time.

The meeting is coming on the heels of fresh intra-party disagreement among leaders of the ruling party, which is threatening the conduct of the long-awaited National Convention of the party.

Tinubu is one of those reportedly interested in contesting in the 2023 Presidential election

Details later…