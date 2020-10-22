Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will this Thursday address the nation at 7pm.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the broadcast is coming after receiving detailed briefing from security chiefs.

He said: “Following detailed briefing by security chiefs on the current situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7pm.

“Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria respectively for the broadcast.”

