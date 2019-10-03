Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Tuesday, present the 2020 appropriation bill to a joint session of the National Assembly. The presentation, expected to happen at the House of Representatives wing of the National Assembly, will be presented by 2 PM.

Spokesman to the Senate, Adedayo Adeyeye made the revelation on Thursday while briefing Senate correspondents.

He said the budget will be passed into law on or before Christmas. He said the country will return to January-December budget circle.

