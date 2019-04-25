Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Muhammadu Buhari too is proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit, according to the Presidency in a statement.

He is expected to return to the country on May 5, 2019, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said.

The President is taking off from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital at the end of another official visit Thursday.

According to Adesina, “He (Buhari) is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare, and roads.

“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”