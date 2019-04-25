Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Muhammadu Buhari too is proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit, according to the Presidency in a statement.
He is expected to return to the country on May 5, 2019, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said.
The President is taking off from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital at the end of another official visit Thursday.
According to Adesina, “He (Buhari) is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare, and roads.
“At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 5, 2019.”
While we, the Well-meaning Nigerians of all tribes and cultures will not question the President Buhari’s private visit to Uk, which he is constitutionally entitled to. But will wish to know and question if he will use the Nigeria public funds or his own private money for such trivate journeys?
If the presidency does not want the Nigerians to know that he is on a medical check up, it must also ensure that he does not use the Nigerians’ public for such private purposes. Why because, such act is a pure corruption of misappropriation of the public funding for any private purposes.
Therefore, President Buhari, who claims to be fighting corruption should not promote any form of corruption, including using public funding for his private purposes!