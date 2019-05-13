President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office will be inaugurated on May 29, with low-key ceremony, the Federal government has said.

It was gathered that most of the inauguration rituals have been shifted to June 12, which will be observe as the first national Democracy Day.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said, world leaders were expected to on June 12 to mark the day.

Mohammed, while briefing State House correspondents on the plans for inauguration said: President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration for the second term on May 29, will be a low key affair as the number of the events slated for the inauguration will now be held on the first observance of June 12, as the national Democracy Day.

“The decision to have a low-key inauguration for the president was taken at the meeting of Federal Executive Council of Wednesday May 8, 2019.

“Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

“Since the first observance of Democracy Day falls on an election year, and as a measure to sustain June 12 as Democracy Day, the celebration of the inauguration and the advancement of democracy in the country will now take place on June 12.”

He said details of the events slated for the two ceremonies would be unveiled at a world press conference slated for May 20 in Abuja.