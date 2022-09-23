A three storey building has collapsed on Sonuga Street, Palm Avenue, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed the development to our correspondent on Friday.

NEMA Spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye said in WhatsApp message that “A 3 Storey building has collapsed at Oye sonuga street opposite oye round about ,isolo road Mushin.

“Efforts to confirm the rescue of adult and a child by community members before the arrival of responders can not be confirm by NEMA and the Divisional Police Officer.”

As of the time of filing this report, it could not be established if anyone was trapped in the rubble of the collapsed structure.