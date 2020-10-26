Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has summoned a meeting of Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), and top army commanders to address the current security situations across the country.

The meeting which is holding at the army headquarters in Abuja, has the General Officers Commanding(GOCs), all the divisions of the Nigerian army, commanders of the various army operations, unit commanders, commander Guards Brigade among other senior officers.

The meeting would among others discuss the insecurity bedeviling the country latest among which is the #ENDSARS protest, the alleged killing of protesters at Lekki, by soldiers among other boiling issues.

An invitation sent to journalists by the acting director army public Relations Colonel Sagir Musa, on the meeting, indicated that the meeting would focus on “the state of security of the nation and related matters.”