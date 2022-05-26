From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Plateau State.

Mutfwang polled 252 votes to defeated his closes contestant Chief Wungak Kefas who scored 113 votes beside 13 other contestants.

Chairman of the Electoral Panel, Bode Ogunmola who announced the result said “Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, having scored the highest votes is hereby return as the PDP governorship candidate for 2023 general elections.”

N his acceptance speech, Barr. Mutfwang appreciate the leader of the party, Jonah David Jang, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, Hon. Beni Lar, Sen. Jeremiah Useni and members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly for the support and pledged to bring all PDP members on board to chase APC out of the Government House.

“The process of chasing APC out of Plateau State has began today, today mark the beginning of reclaiming the glory of Plateau State. Let me thank all our leaders, especially our leader, the former Governor of Plateau State, I salute our leader, distinguished sentor Istifanus Gyang, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon, Hon. Beni Lar and others.”

Mutfwang salute the courage of the delegates, Hon. Solomon Maren and the party chairmen in the 17 Local Government Areas for the support given the party.

He said he will collaborate with the party to come up with a robust blueprint that will bring about development in the state.

He said, “we are ready to resume from where we stop in 2015, PDP led Plateau State to glory, we will continue where we stop and by the grace of God, PDP will not bring shame to Plateau people.

“Let me say a thankful to my fellow aspirants who contested this election with me, some of the time was though and turbulent but today I want to say that this is no victor and there is no vaguish, we are all victorious.

“I would like to pledge here that I would gather everybody in PDP, we will put behind us all the troubles and rancour we have had in the last couple of years and we will march forward to victory.” He stated.