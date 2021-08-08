From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo business mogul and billionaire, Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, 63, is dead.

The news of his death filtered in early today from London in the United Kingdom, where he has been undergoing Cancer treatment.

A formal official statement on his transition is being awaited from his family, even as the news of his death has devastated‎ many of his associates and friends.

