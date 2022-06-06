From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The announcement of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, as the adopted presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday has sharply divided the national leadership of the party, the National Working Committee (NWC).

Sources at the national secretariat of the party claimed that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had during the meeting of the NWC on Monday announced the Senate President as the anointed candidate of the party.

Our source further noted that the announcement did not go down well with members of the NWC, forcing some of them to stage a walk out, while others were seen standing in twos discussing the development.

