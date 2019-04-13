Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu has said that he is getting better.

He spoke from his hospital bed at GRA Enugu, Saturday evening, when old Anambra state governor, Senator Jim Nwobodo visited him.

Chukwu, whose ailing health had attracted national attention since the patron of ex-Rangers footballers association, Benson Ejindu posted from his United States of America base, photographs of the former Green Eagles captain in the hospital and solicited for $50,000 to take care of his overseas treatment and welfare.

He confirmed that Ejindu is his long standing friend and disclosed that it was him (Ejindu) that made arrangement for him to be brought to the private hospital in Enugu.

“Ejindu is a close friend of ours; ex-Rangers association. I think the doctor here is his friend so when they went to the National Orthopedic hospital, he reached him and said that I should be brought here.

“I thank God, as you can see I am getting better.”

He debunked insinuation in some quarters that he had been abandoned in his hour of need.

Chukwu said that the Enugu State Government has been taking care of the bills since Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi got wind of the issue.