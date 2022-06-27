There are reports that that the Chief Justice of Nigeria Tanko Mohammed may have resigned.

Reports monitored on Arise TV said the CJN may have resigned on health ground.

Last week, in a letter was circulated, were 14 justices of the Supreme Court accused the CJN of abandoning his responsibilities as the leader of the court.

The judges also accused the CJN of going on foreign trips with his family while denying them the right to go on international trainings.

Some of the issues raised by the justices include — accommodation, vehicles, electricity tariff, supply of diesel, internet services to justices’ residences, training for justices and epileptic electricity supply to the court.

Details soon…