The Chief of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Attahiru Ibrahim, is dead.

He died in a ill fated Nigerian Air Force aircraft plane crash in Kaduna.

Attahiru who was in Makurdi, benue state to attend the 57 years anniversary celebrations of the Nigerian Air Force, was said to have left Makurdi for Abuja and was at his office at the army headquarters and left after the Friday Jumat prayers for Kaduna.

He was accompanied on the visit by his ADC, PRO, Orderly and other officers yet to be identified.

The Nigerian Air Force had announced the crash of one its aircraft in Kaduna but did not give details.

A top NAF officer who confirmed the incident to Saturday Sun, said efforts are ongoing to recover the bodies of the COAS, the crew mambwta and others onboard the ill fated plane.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained.

More details to follow soon.