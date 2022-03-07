From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, and six have been brought to the Federal High Court Abuja by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for their arraignment on eight-counts bordering on drug trafficking.

While ASP James Bawa, Inspector Simon Agirigba ; Inspector John Nuhu; Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alfonsus Ezenwanne were conveyed to court in two hilux at 7:38 am, DCP Kyari and ACP Sunday Ubia were driven to court in a long black bus by 8:10 am.

They are expected to be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court (FHC).

Meanwhile, Kyari has hired the services of five Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SANs) led by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi (SAN) to defend the charges against him.