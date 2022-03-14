From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A near tragedy occurred at the resumed trial of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police(DCP), Abba Kyari and six others when a middle aged woman identified as Kyari’s wife fainted after slumping at the Abuja division Federal High Court.

This came as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had urged the court to deny Kyari and all the other Defendants bail.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The anti-narcotic agency told the court that Kyari, a former chairman of the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, would escape from the country and make himself unavailable for trial, should he be released from custody.

The lady slumped on the ground shortly after trial Justice Emeka Nwite deferred ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charge with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

Clad in a black Hijab, she fell on the floor while armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, were leading Kyari and the others away from the court premises.

Though she appeared lifeless on the floor, she was quickly carried up and rushed inside one of the offices on the third floor of the court by some officials of the NDLEA and lawyers.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts were on to secure an inhaler for her, even as one of the women that accompanied her to the court, hinted that she was asthmatic.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The trial has been adjourned to March 28.