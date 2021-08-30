From Godwin Tsa Abuja.

Six state Chief Judges have been summoned by the Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad over the conflicting court orders that emanated in their states in the last one month.

They are the Chief Judges of Rivers, Cross River, Anambra, Imo, Jigawa and Kebbi States.

The CJN who is the Chairman of the National Judicial Council NJC issued the summons to the Chief Judges in Abuja on Monday August 30.

A copy of the summons which was sighted by our reporter directed the affected Chief Judges are to appear before him as a prelude to the larger one by the NJC to explain what warranted issuance of conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

Justice Muhammad was specifically irked by the huge embarrassment caused the Nigeria’s judiciary by the actions of those who issued the conflicting orders upon ex-parte applications by some political parties.

The summons read in part “My attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that some Courts of coordinate jurisdiction were granting conflicting Exparte Orders on the same subject matter.

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development.

“This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC Warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting Exparte applications”.

Daily Sun gathered from competent sources that the meeting between the CJN and the Heads of Court concerned is a prelude to the larger NJC meeting likely to hold next week.

The CJN who is miffed the unfreportate development, according to our source, intends to use the meeting to be seized of the facts for an informed NJC deliberation.

Daily Sun further learnt that the CJN, swung into action in order to stem the tide of what clearly has been an embarrassment to the Judiciary in the past couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN), Justice Ibrahim Mohammed has admonished staff of the judiciary to adhere to the provisions of the Code of Conduct for court employees within and outside the court premises.

The CJN gave the admonition on Monday in Abuja while declaring open the 2021 National Workshop for Chief Registrars, Deputy Chief Registrars, Directors and Secretaries of the Judicial Service Commission/Committee.

He further called on judicial workers to make transparency and integrity their watchword in the conduct of court’s affairs across the country.

The workshop was organized by the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

Speaking at the occasion, the CJN whose speech was presented by the Administrator, NJI, Justice Salisu Garuba, said: “There is no doubt that an open operation of our justice system creates an increased flow of information to the society, which in turn enables the public to be well acquainted in terms of our performance in the judiciary.”

While stressing that the establishment of a transparent system facilitates access to all and safeguards human rights, he urged the participants to adhere to the provisions of the Code of Conduct for court employees within and outside the court premises.

He also called for synergy among court staff to ensure that the judiciary continues to function optimally.

He therefore urged participants to pay rapt attention to the issues raised and discussed at the workshop so as to acquire “fresh and wide repertoire of information and knowledge, which will be of immense benefit in their different areas of service as well as the judicial arm of government”.

Speaking earlier, the NJI administrator reminded participants that by the nature of their job, they are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that puts the judiciary in a positive light.

Garuba, whose speech was presented by the Overseer/Deputy Director, Studies Department, NJI, Mr Olumo Abdul-Azeez, urged the participants to be proactive, anticipate possible situations and implement policies that will address potential challenges.

“Furthermore, it is important for you to note that your duties, be it expressly or partially, directly or indirectly affect the course of justice. This is why it is imperative that you, as image-makers of the judiciary remain committed to the course of justice, shun all forms of misconduct and corrupt practices in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

