Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed his serving ministers to continue working until Tuesday, May 28.

He said although next week Wednesday’s valedictory Federal Executive Council meeting would be the last they would meet as a cabinet, the ministers should prepare and handover to the permanent secretaries in their various ministries.

They are to submit their handover letters to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on the same date.

The ministers took turns to give account of their experiences in the last three and half years working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Their narrations were laced with emotions, seriousness and humour at the valedictory session held at the council chambers of the presidential villa, Abuja.