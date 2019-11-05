Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday acquit and discharged the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick, and four other members of the board facing corruption charges before the court.

The decision was sequel to the withdrawal of the charges filed against them by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Justice Ijeoma Ojokwu in her ruling said that since the office of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has written to withdraw the charges filed before the court by the disbanded Special Presidential and Investigation Panel (SPIP), the accused persons had been acquitted of all charges including those by EFCC and ICPC.