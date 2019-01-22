Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

National Council of State meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday pegged the National Minimum wage at N27,000 for the least workers in the states and private sector, while Federal government workers are to get N30,000 minimum wage.

The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige briefed State House correspondents at the end of the Council of State meeting which had in attendance, former Head of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar and Goodluck Jonathan.

He said the council also approved the frequency of review of five years, and also exemptions for establishments that are not employing up to 25 persons.

Ngige said the National Minimum Wage Bill will now be transmitted to the National Assembly before the close of work on Wednesday as agreed with organised labour.

The labour minister explained that the council took into consideration the tripartite committee recommendations of N30,000, Federal government’s proposal of N24,000 and the governors’ proposed N22,700 before arriving at the decision.

Ngige also assured that despite the announcement by the National Assembly to proceed on recess until after the elections, the concerned committees in the National Assembly will continue work on the bill.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Others were former Chief Justice of the Federation, Mohammed Uwais. State governors in attendance included those of Osun, Kebbi, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Adamawa, Edo, Lagos, Niger, Borno, Ogun, Ekiti, Kogi as well as the deputy governors of Bauchi, Kaduna, and Rivers states.

Others present were the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.