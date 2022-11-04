From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna on Friday affirmed Uba Sani as the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kaduna state governorship for the 2023 election.

A governorship Aspirant, Sani Sha’aban had gone to court, seeking nullification of Uba Sani as Kaduna APC governorship candidate for alleged irregularities in the conduct of primary election in May.

However, delivering the judgement, the presiding Judge, Justice Mohammed Garba Umar strucked out the case for contravention of provision of the National Judicial Council policy direction.

Details later…