Godwin Tsa, Abuj

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye on health grounds.

Justice Yusuf Halilu in his ruling ordered Dino to produce three sureties including the Clark of the National Assembly who must produce a written undertaking to produce him in court.

The other sureties, the court ruled, must be residents of the FCT who have landed properties in Abuja.

Details later…