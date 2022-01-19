From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia and presided by Justice Benson Anya has awarded N1bn to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government over the infringement of his Fundamental Human Rights by the military.

In a judgment delivered Wednesday morning that last for an hour, Justice Anya said it was wrong for the military to have invaded his home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia on September 10, 2017, which made him flee the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The court while delivering judgment, urged the Federal Government to apply a political solution to resolve the Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB problem.