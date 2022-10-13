From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has discharge and acquit the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biarfra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on the 15 counts amended charges slammed against him by the Federal Government.

In a lead judgment, the appellate court held that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to proceed with the charge by the fact that Kanu was forcefully abducted in Kenya and extraordinary rendered to Nigeria.

He cannot be tried when he was unlawfully abducted and forcefully brought into Nigeria in violation of all known treaties.

“The forceful abduction from Kenya and rendention to Nigeria by the Federal Government is a clear violation of International Convention, Protocols and guidlines.

” The warrant of arrest issued against Kanu by the Federal High Court can only be executed in any part of Nigeria and not outside the shores of the country.

