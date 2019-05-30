Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has nullified an earlier judgment of the Federal High Court which sacked Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the People’s Democratic Party’s senator-elect for the Delta North Senatorial seat.

In its judgment delivered on April 3, 2019, the Abuja division of the Federal High Court had declared Ned Nwoko as the true candidate of the PDP for the February 23, 2019 National Assembly election.

However, in a unanimous judgment, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal declared the judgment of the Federal High Court was a nullity on the grounds that the trial court lacked jurisdiction to have entertained the case filed by Nwoko

Justice Mohammed Idris, in the lead judgment of the panel, held that the suit by Nwoko was statute-barred and therefore robbed the trial court of its jurisdiction to hear it.