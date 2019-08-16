Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday granted a request by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to freeze bank accounts allegedly owned by the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo after listening to the motion exparte ordered that the accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks with funds in United States dollars and Nigerian naira, be frozen pending when the affected person shows cause why the freezing order should be vacated.

Justice Taiwo ordered ICPC to publish the order within 14 days in a national daily and for the affected parties to show cause why the funds would not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.