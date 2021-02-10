From Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of the 20 #EndSARS promoters.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed made the order following agreement all the parties in the suit to amicably resolve the matter.

Justice Mohammed, who commended counsel to the CBN and former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Aondoaaka (SAN) and that of the defendants, Femi Falana, SAN, ruled that “all processes filed in respect of the case are hereby deemed to have been withdrawn.”

The judge, then, set aside the November 4, 2020 order and ordered that all the accounts of the affected persons “be immediately defreezed.”

The CBN, in an exparte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1384/2020 had prayed the court to unfreeze the bank accounts of Bolatito Rachael Oduala and 19 others who participated in the last year protest to end police brutality in the country.

The apex bank said it took the action to investigate the promoters of the protest on allegations bordering on terrorism financing, among others.