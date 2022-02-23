From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of about 10 properties and funds in banks allegedly owned by a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order while ruling in an ex-parte application by a lawyer to the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Osuobeni Ekoi Akponimisingha.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Justice Egwuatu said the interim order granted would last for 60 days to enable the ICPC to conclude its investigation, following which the commission could apply for final forfeiture.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The judge ordered the ICPC to publicise the order for any person or persons with interest in the affected properties to show cause within 14 days why they should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Some of the properties, according to the ICPC, are in Maryland (USA), Abuja, Kaduna, among others.