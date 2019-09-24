Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of the detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore from the custody of the Department of States Security Service (DSS).

Justice Taiwo Taiwo who issued the order on Tuesday however directed Sowore to deposit his international passport with the registry of the court.

The court equally ordered that Sowore should be released to his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) who will produce him to court for his arraignment in court on the seven count charge preferred against him by the Federal government.

Justice Taiwo predicated his decision on the fact that his earlier order granting the DSS permission to detain Sowore for 45 days in the first instance had expired on September 21, 2019.

He held that in view of the fact that the DSS had equally withdrew its application seeking the renewal of his detention for 20 more days, there is no competent order of court for his continued detention by the DSS.

The decision was greeted with wild jubilation by his teaming supports who were in court to show solidarity for their hero.

Details shortly…