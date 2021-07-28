From Noah Ebije and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State High Court sitting in Kaduna on Wednesday evening freed the embattled leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat El- Zakzaky.

The court ordered their immediate release from correctional facility where they have been kept for a few years.

Elzakzaky and his wife Zeenat had arrived in Kaduna High Court at about 9:08 am on Wednesday for ruling on a no-case submission amid tight security following an unconfirmed report that they may be granted bail today.

The IMN leader and his wife have been standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.