From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has declined the request for bail by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Abba Kyari and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sunday J. Ubua who are standing trial on offences of illegal dealing in drugs.

Also denied bail by the court are the two Inspectors of Police – Simon Agirgba and John Nuhu – who are charged with them on same offence.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Monday held that the prosecution has successfully established why bail should not be granted them.

Justice Nwite held that having considered the affidavit evidence supplied by parties and proof of evidence, he was convinced that the prosecution has successfully raised reasonable presumption of criminal responsibility on the part of the defendants.

The judge granted an accelerated hearing of the case.

In the two rulings read by the judge on Monday morning, he declined bail to Kyari, Ubua, Agirgba and Nuhu.

