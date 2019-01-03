Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has refused to order the Nigerian Police Force to vacate the residence of the senator representing Kogi west constituency, Dino Melaye.

Sen. Melaye had approached the court through an exparte motion seeking the intervention of the court to order the police to vacate his Abuja home, located at Number 11, Sangha Street, off Mississippi Avenue, Maitama.

After hearing the submissions of Nkem Okoro from the law firm of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Justice N. E. Maha refused to grant the prayer.

Rather, Justice Maha ordered for accelerated hearing of the substantive suit which she adjourned to January 14, 2019.

She further ordered that the case file be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati, for re- assignment in view of the fact that her sitting as a Vacation Judge ends today (Thursday).

Recall that Sen. Melaye had, on Christmas Day alerted the public of plot by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and inject him to death.

However, barely few days after his allegation, his house was invaded by operatives of the Nigeria Police.

