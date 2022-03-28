From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Abba Kyari and four police officers at the Kuje Correctional custody, Abuja till April 28 when the court will rule on the application for a review of facts.

The four police officers are Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunday Ubua, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bawa James and Inspectors Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Meanwhile, the two civilians in the charge, Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne who have pleaded guilty to the charge against them have been remanded to Suleja Correctional Centre.

The decision came after Justice Emeka Nwite had refused their bail applications.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling on Monday held that the prosecution has successfully established why bail should not be granted them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Justice Nwite held that having considered the affidavit evidence supplied by parties and proof of evidence, he was convinced that the prosecution has successfully raised reasonable presumption of criminal responsibility on the part of the defendants.

The judge granted an accelerated hearing of the case.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The NDLEA had in a charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/57/2022 and filed by NDLEA Director of Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday, accused the defendants of dealing in illegal drug.

Specifically, they were alleged to have dealt in 17. 55 kilogrammes of cocaine between January 19, 2022 and January 25, 2022, an offence punishable under section 14 (b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP 30 Laws of Nigeria 2004.