Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court, has ordered the remand of the embattled former chairman of the Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in prison custody.

Justice Okon Abang made the remand order following a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts.

Meanwhile, the court has consequently adjourned untill October 30 for trial and November 19, 2019.

Maina is facing charges of money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

He was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 12-count corruption and money laundering charge when he was at the helms of affairs of the reform team.

Maina, who arrived at the court alongside his son Faisal, was dressed in white attire.

He however pleaded not guilty to all the 12-count charge.

Details later…