A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory presided over by Justice A. O. Adeniyi has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending former chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih.

In an interim injunction today, the court ordered PDP not to act on resolution of a group calling itself Edo North Leaders/Stakeholders suspending Orbih, which was ratified by the Edo chapter of the party.

The court said the interim injunction holds pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

