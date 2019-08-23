Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday refused the request by Shell Petroleum Development Company directing the Minister of Petroleum Resources to renewal the Oil Mineral Lease 11 for a period of 30 years.

Rather, Justice Taiwo Taiwo

ruled that renewal would be for 20 years and not 30, as requested by the company.

The suit by Shell was instituted against the Minister of Petroleum Resources and the Minister of State.