From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit instituted by the Federal Government seeking to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, Abba Kyari to the United States of America.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgment on Monday, held that the Extradition request filed by the Attorney General of the Federation AGF on behalf of the Federal Government llacked merit and liable to dismissal.

The Federal Government filed the extradition charges against Kyari to pave way for his extradition to America to answer fraud allegations in the United States of America.

Justice Ekwo however, held that the Federal Government has no basis to file the Extradition request having put Abba Kyari on trial in Nigeria in relation to the allegations against him in America