Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday, upheld the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject the candidates of Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) for the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi State.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, in two judgments, dismissed the suits filed by the ACPN and FJP on the grounds that they were statute barred.

The court held that INEC acted within its powers to reject the candidates when it found that both parties failed to comply with its deadline for the submission of candidates’ lists and nomination forms.

