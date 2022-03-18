From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The coaste has been cleared for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to proceed with its National Convention as a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Kubwa, has vacated its earlier order of interim injunction stopping the exercise.

Justice Bello Kawu, had issued the restraining order at the behest of a suit that was filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Salisu Umoru.

Dissatisfied with the interim order, the APC approached the court with an application to set it aside.

While granting APC’s application on Friday, Justice Bello Kawu, held that Plaintiff lacked the locus to sustain the restraining order.

The judge held that the order of injunction is issued against the APC on November 18, 2021, has been overtaken by a recent judgment the Supreme Court delivered on a similar matter.

Justice Kawu however adjourned Plaintiff’s substantive suit till March 30 for hearing.

The Plaintiff, Umoru had among other things, prayed the court to direct the APC and its Chairman caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to halt further action on the planned convention, pending the resolution of legal cases involving the party.

Justice Kawu had after listening to him, granted an interim injunction restraining the APC from proceeding with the convention billed for March 26.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was also cited as a Defendant in the matter.