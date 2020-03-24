Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19) following a test carried out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Monday night.

This is even as the villa has been thrown into a panic mood.

Buhari, Kyari had joined other Muslim faithful to observed Friday Ju’mat’s prayer in the Presidential Villa, after undergoing multiple screening for the coronavirus pandemic before they were allowed into the Aso Rock mosque for prayers.

The NCDC reportedly informed the president of the result on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

A presidential source confirmed that Buhari’s test became necessary after his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He recently returned from an official trip to Germany.

Kyari reportedly ran the test on Saturday based on medical advice, although he was not exhibiting any symptoms.

The chief of staff, had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

The Chief of Staff was seen actively carrying out his functions all through last week in the Villa.