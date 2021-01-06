By Gabriel Dike
Former Dean, Students Affairs and immediate past Registrar of Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB), Prof. Duro Ajeyalemi has died.
Prof. Ajeyalemi died in a Lagos hospital as result of complications from the dreaded Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
He was 70-years-old and retired from the services of UNILAG on November 2020.
His death is coming less than 72 hours after a former Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, died in Lagos due to COVID-19 complications.
Details later.
