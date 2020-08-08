Former Senator representing Ogun in the National Assembly Buruji Kashamu, has died of complications arising from Coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Ben Murray-Bruce who broke the news on Twitter on Saturday said Kashamu died at First Cardiologist Consultants in Lagos.

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020

