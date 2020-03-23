Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has announced the closure of all land borders for four weeks.

It has also suspended the Federal Executive Council meeting until further notice.

It has also postponed the Council of State meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation/Chairman PTF-COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated these at a press conference on Monday evening.

He also announced that civil servants are to be issued advisory on way forward.

Mustapha said President Muhammadu Buhari received the recommendations of the Taskforce on COVID-19.

He said: “Mr. President on the recommendation of Presidential Task Force (PTF) has approved the following additional measures: Suspension of the weekly FEC meetings until further notice; Postponement of the meeting of the Council of State scheduled for Thursday 26th March, 2020; all land borders that have been hitherto under partial closure shall now be closed for human traffic for four weeks effective, 23rd March, 2020.”

Others are: “In order to protect Federal Civil and Public Servants, a circular to be issued by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) shall direct on actions to be taken immediately; If and when the need arises, any national assets required for use in the response to COVID-19 shall be mobilized and deployed; Federal Government, is at the highest level, engaging with state governors in order to ensure a collaborative and effective response to COVID-19 pandemic; and all Abuja and Lagos residents are strongly advised to stay at home, avoid mass congregation of any kind as well as non- essential outings, until further advice is given.

“Finally, the PTF assures all Nigerians of the concerns of Mr. President and his determination to mobilize all resources to backup this national response. However, this commitment should be reciprocated by all citizens by respecting the advisory and obeying measures put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19. The Presidential Task Force (PTF) shall be updating Nigerians from time to time when the need arise.”