Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has reversed its earlier announcement on school resumption.

It has also said no school will participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 5th and September 5th.

The examination was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the Coronavirus disease.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had on Monday announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations will take place between August and September.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said that Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has therefore said that final year students preparing for the

Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to earlier announcement.

Adamu stated that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

Details later…