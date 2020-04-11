Moshood Adebayo

An 11-year-old boy was among the four additional Coronavirus patients discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

The latest figure brought to 50, the numner of discharged patients, who have been duly certified by medical experts to have recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to coronavirus.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, who is also the Incident Commander of the pandemic in a statement, said: “Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

According to him, the patients; 3 from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities.”

The governor appealled to residents to stay at home, practise Social Distancing Principle and observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene.

While expressing delight at the discharge, Sanwo, Olu said: “We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”