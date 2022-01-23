The Cathage Eagles of Tunisia has defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the quarter finals of the African Cup of Nation holding in Cameroun.

Tunisian team caused an upset in the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Nigeria 1-0 in the round of 16.

The Super Eagles were one of the favourites to win the tournament, but have crashed out following Youssef Msakni’s strike from outside of the box early in the second half.

Nigeria’s woes were compounded when Everton winger Alex Iwobi was shown a straight red card (after a VAR review) for a dangerous challenge on goalscorer Msakni just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

