Agatha Emeadi

News reaching us has it that some part of Lagos are on fire at the moment following President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement this evening at 7pm extending the earlier two-week lockdown of Lagos and Ogun states and FCT, Abuja by additional two weeks.

Our correspondent reports that Shasha, Orisunbare, Idimu and Ejigbo areas are on fire, with some agrieved youths rioting.

The hoodlums took to streets, attacking innocent residents, robbing and breaking almost every shops and looting goods.

The development is a fallout to similar wave of attacks, robbery and looting being witnessed in Agege and some other areas in Lagos and neighbouring Ogun State around since yesterday.