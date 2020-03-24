Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Umahi, has barred an Ebonyi man who recently returned from China and currently in Lagos state from entering Ebonyi state.

The governor warned that he would take drastic action against the man if he dares enter the state without embarking on self – isolation for 14 days.

Umahi who stated this on Tuesday during a state broadcast on the COVID-19 at the Exco chambers old Government House in Abakaliki said the man was insistence on returning to the state against family and government advice.

The man was said to have returned from China on Monday evening and made spirited efforts to return to Ebonyi before he was alerted.

Umahi who did not give the name of the man however said the China returnee is a driver to one of his exco members.

He said he had directed the man to isolate himself in a hotel in Lagos for 14 days at government’s expense or any place of his choice after which he must go for to a test before returning to the state.

