From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, confirmed the recovery of the crashed aircraft in the Northwest on Monday.

Though he did not give detailed information about the crash but he said the pilot of the aircraft was alive and has been recovered and flown to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

General Irabor gave the hint at the opening of planned interactive session with retired senior and junior military officers from the Northwest region currently ongoing in Kaduna.

