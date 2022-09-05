By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Twenty-five members of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa state have today impeached the chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bilal.

The executive members cited gross abuse of power, corruption, dereliction of duty, embezzlement, among other 23 allegations levelled against the embattled Chairman.

The SEC members also unanimously endorsed the deputy chairman, Samaila Taddawus as acting chairman.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the members of the State Executive Committee in Yola, Adamawa state.

While accepting his appointment as the acting Chairman, Taddawua, vowed to reconcile aggrieved members and refocused the party towards achieving overwhelming victory in 2023.

While passing a vote of no confidence on the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Bilal, the SEC members said, “We the undersigned members of the state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State wish to pass a vote of no confidence on the chairman of Adamawa State chapter of APC, Ibrahim Bilal, over gross misconduct.

“Our resolve to take this line of action follows the failure of the chairman to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him as provided for in the constitution.

“We view his failure to respond to the weighty allegations as acceptance of guilt.”

The statement explained that, “On the 26th August 2022, twenty five members of the state executive committee, issued a formal complaint to three executive officers of the party over constitutional violations which constitute gross misconduct in line with the spirit of fair hearing as provided by the constitution.

“The persons involved are the chairman of the party, Ibrahim Bilal, the secretary of the party, Mr. Raymond Chidama and the treasurer of the party Alh. Yahya Hammanjulde.

“They were given seven day grace to respond to the allegations which elapsed on 1st September 2022.

“The secretary and the treasurer duly responded and made convincing submissions and hence cleared their names.

“But as at this day, the chairman of the party refused to respond to the grave allegations in other to clear his name. He has even refused to come to Yola from his Abuja base where he has permanently relocated.

The statement further adds that, “As a result of this gross failure, we hereby resolved to invoke article 21.5 (vi) of the party’s constitution which vested us with the powers to pass a vote of no confidence on him this day of September 2022.”

Outlining their grievances against the party chairman, the committee states that, “The chairman has through dubious means deceived the aspirants of the party and collected huge sums of monies from them running into hundreds of millions of naira.

“The chairman sold many vehicles belonging to the party and did not remit a dime to the secretariat.

“The chairman has shrouded the finances of the secretariat in secrecy and has been running the affairs of the party like a personal investment with no checks and balances and without auditing since he came on board.

“The chairman has converted some properties of the secretariat into personal use.

“The chairman collected huge bribes from the PDP to subvert the recent gubernatorial primaries of APC.

“He is living in stupendous opulence beyond his legitimate earnings enabling him to have a number of choice properties in Yola and Abuja.

“The chairman vehemently refused to create the necessary avenue for aggrieved parties to reconcile after the conduct of party primaries.

“The chairman blatantly refused to congratulate the winner of the gubernatorial primaries of our great party, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani on time without any justification even though some party executive have prodded and advised him to do so.

“The chairman bought an eight seater bus at the cost of N29 million without consultation or due approval of the Executives or any organ of the party as stipulated in the constitution.

“The chairman in a very shameful manner unbecoming of a person holding such important position, threw caution to the wind and physically assaulted former Kebbi state governor, His Excellency Saidu Nasamu Dakin Gari.

“We have lost confidence in his stewardship on account of his abysmal conduct, disrespect for laid down constitutional provision, and impudence.”

The committee said the embattled Chairman has also been involved in, “Anti party activities in total contravention of party’s constitutional instruments which he used to partake in sublime misconduct by urging the people of his constituency not to vote for the candidate of APC Adamawa north senatorial zone, Sen Ishaku Cliff Abbo but urged them to vote Dr. Abdullahi Belel, the candidate of NNPP through his verified Facebook handle.”