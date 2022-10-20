From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, has raised alarm that the Service may face challenges in meeting its N3.019 target for 2022.

He further disclosed that the Service would realize at least $17.6 billion after the conclusion of the automation of its operations in few years.

Ali made the disclosures Thursday at a briefing organized by the Presidential Media Team in the Villa.

He told State House Correspondent that the Service had so far collected and remitted the sum of N2.143 trillion into government’s coffers.

Ali added that the protracted controversies around the agency to collect the Telecommunication Tariff which was recently resolved in the NCS’s favour would affect the target.

He explained that the projection as at the time the N3.019 target was set was based on the assumption that the Service would start the collection from the beginning of the year.

The suspension of the telecom tariff until recently when it was resolved, he said, would pose a great challenge to meeting the target.

Ali also said that the delay in the collection of carbonated drinks’ tax may also pose another challenge.

The Customs boss said the Service only recently commenced the collection of the tax which he noted was also part of the assumption as at the time the 2022 target was set.

Ali also disclosed that the Service would make about $17.6 billion for the country at the completion of its automation.

He projected that the Customs would need $3.5 billion to fully automate its operations and limit human interactions.

Responding to question on what he had been able to do to rid the Service of corrupt officials, Ali disclosed that over 2,000 officers have been dismissed for one form of misconduct and complicity or the other since he took over as the head of the Service.

